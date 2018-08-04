Bengals' Andrew Billings: Full strength
Billings appears to be fully recovered from the knee injury that ended his 2016 season and limited him last year, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Billings is trying to fight for a starting defensive tackle spot alongside Geno Atkins, competing with Chris Baker and rookie Andrew Brown.
