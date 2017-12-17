Bengals' Andrew Billings: Injures leg Sunday
Billings hurt his right leg during Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Billings tied a season high with four tackles (two solo) in Week 14. If he can't return to Sunday's game, it'll add to the injury woes on the Bengals' defense. Pat Sims and Ryan Glasgow will likely play an extended workload for the rest of the game.
More News
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Recovered in full•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Progressing in recovery from knee injury•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Headed to IR•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Undergoes MRI Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Carted off practice field•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.