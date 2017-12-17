Billings hurt his right leg during Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Billings tied a season high with four tackles (two solo) in Week 14. If he can't return to Sunday's game, it'll add to the injury woes on the Bengals' defense. Pat Sims and Ryan Glasgow will likely play an extended workload for the rest of the game.

