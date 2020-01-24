Play

Billings notched 35 tackles (18 solo) and one sack across 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Billings played a steady role along Cincinnati's defensive line for the second straight season, but a lack of upside as a pass rusher once again kept him largely off the IDP radar. The 23-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories