Bengals' Andrew Billings: Records first sack
Billings provided one of the very few defensive highlights for the Bengals in their Sunday loss to the Chiefs, recording his first career sack.
Billings had a big preseason and there was some hope that he'd have a big impact this year, but instead his impact has been minimal, with only 11 tackles and this one sack over seven games.
More News
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Invited to Sunday's sack party•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Full strength•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Cleared from injury report•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Injures leg Sunday•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Recovered in full•
-
Bengals' Andrew Billings: Progressing in recovery from knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
We're halfway through the Fantasy regular season, what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...