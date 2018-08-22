Bengals' Andrew Brown: Back at practice
Brown (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Brown missed just under two weeks for undisclosed reasons. The rookie fifth-round pick will need to make up for lost time as there are only two preseason chances remaining before 53-man roster cut downs. Should he make the team, Brown projects as a depth defensive lineman.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.