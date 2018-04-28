Bengals' Andrew Brown: Selected by Cincinnati
The Bengals selected Brown in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 158th overall.
Brown was listed as a defensive end at Virginia, but he'll like play an interior defensive line position for the duration of his NFL career. For Cincinnati that means defensive tackle in four-man fronts, and by defensive tackle standards Brown is a very good athlete. He logged a 5.03-second 40 to go along with a 11.99 agility score at 6-foot-4, 296 pounds. The Virginia defense was no good while Brown was there, but the whole program has been a mess lately to the point that it's hard to hold it against any one player.
