Bengals' Andrew Brown: Slated for start
Brown will start at one of the defensive end positions for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With Carlos Dunlap (knee) and Carl Lawson (hamstring) nursing injuries and unable to suit up, Brown will be the primary beneficiary for the start. The 23-year-old is set for his first start of his career, and has played just 98 defensive snaps this season, racking up five tackles in the process.
