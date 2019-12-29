Play

Bengals' Andy Dalton: Accounts for two TDs in victory

Dalton completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 33-23 win over the Browns. He also carried eight times for 10 yards and an additional touchdown.

Dalton completed just over half his passes against a tough Cleveland secondary and was limited to 6.8 yards per attempt. He completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Uzomah in the first quarter and added a five-yard rushing score in the second. It was a rather fitting way to cap off the season for Dalton, who has been wildly inconsistent throughout and finishes with a 16:14 TD:INT in 13 games. He's under contract through the 2020 season, but the team seems likely to consider its options for upgrading the quarterback position in the offseason.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends