Bengals' Andy Dalton: Accounts for two TDs in victory

Dalton completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 33-23 win over the Browns. He also carried eight times for 10 yards and an additional touchdown.

Dalton completed just over half his passes against a tough Cleveland secondary and was limited to 6.8 yards per attempt. He completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Uzomah in the first quarter and added a five-yard rushing score in the second. It was a rather fitting way to cap off the season for Dalton, who has been wildly inconsistent throughout and finishes with a 16:14 TD:INT in 13 games. He's under contract through the 2020 season, but the team seems likely to consider its options for upgrading the quarterback position in the offseason.