Bengals' Andy Dalton: Anticipating big changes to offense

Dalton anticipates that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will make significant changes to the playbook and scheme for 2018, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports. "When we've changed coordinators in the past, the offense and the scheme and everything has stayed pretty similar," Dalton said. "I think this is going to feel a whole lot different than what we've done and the way we've done things."

Lazor was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in September when Ken Zampese was fired after Week 2. The in-season change didn't allow for a new playbook, forcing Lazor to work with a West Coast scheme that originally was installed by Jay Gruden in 2011 and maintained by both Hue Jackson (2014-15) and Zampese. Having previously worked under Joe Gibbs, Mike Holmgren and Chip Kelly, the 45-year-old Lazor is familiar with a variety of offensive philosophies and terminologies. Dalton struggled mightily while playing behind a porous offensive line last season, posting his lowest passer rating (86.6) since 2014 and worst completion percentage (59.9) since his rookie year of 2011. The Bengals re-signed Tyler Eifert and traded for left tackle Cordy Glenn in March, but they otherwise seem to be banking on Lazor, draft picks and in-house improvement to turn the offense around this upcoming season. It could work out well if Eifert and John Ross stay reasonably healthy, though the right side of the offensive line still appears highly problematic.