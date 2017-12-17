Bengals' Andy Dalton: Benched in blowout loss

Dalton completed 11 of 22 passes for 113 yards and two interceptions without a touchdown or rushing attempt in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Vikings.

Dalton was deservedly benched for AJ McCarron with Cincinnati trailing 34-0 in the fourth quarter. The Red Rifle's first interception was taken to the house by Minnesota's defense, and it's fair to question Dalton's job security after consecutive efforts under 150 passing yards.