Bengals' Andy Dalton: Benched in blowout loss
Dalton completed 11 of 22 passes for 113 yards and two interceptions without a touchdown or rushing attempt in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Vikings.
Dalton was deservedly benched for AJ McCarron with Cincinnati trailing 34-0 in the fourth quarter. The Red Rifle's first interception was taken to the house by Minnesota's defense, and it's fair to question Dalton's job security after consecutive efforts under 150 passing yards.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Inefficient in blowout loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Tosses two touchdowns in loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws for multiple touchdowns in third straight•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws three touchdowns versus Broncos•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Two touchdowns, two fumbles in loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Held scoreless•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.