Bengals' Andy Dalton: Better in third tuneup game

Dalton played three drives in Thursday's 25-23 preseason loss to the Giants, completing seven of 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Dalton was solid in this dress rehearsal, with the highlight of his night coming on his final pass -- a 26-yard touchdown to tight end C.J. Uzomah. With star wideout A.J. Green (ankle) fighting an uphill battle to be ready by the start of the regular season, Dalton will need to continue relying on secondary weapons like Uzomah once the games start to count.