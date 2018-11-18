Bengals' Andy Dalton: Connects for two scores
Dalton completed 19 of 36 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Baltimore. He added a team-leading 29 yards on two carries.
Life without A.J. Green (foot) looked a little better on Sunday as Dalton appeared to vibe better with his other targets, including John Ross, with whom he hooked up for a 22-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, putting Cincy up by eight. It was the second time the two hooked up for a score in as many weeks. Still, it's obvious that the loss of Green temporarily hurts Dalton's value. Dalton has completed just 55.3% of his passes over the past two weeks as compared to 63.4% in eight games with Green and 6.5 yards per attempt without Green as compared to 7.2 with him. Baltimore offered a tough test and things shouldn't get better next Sunday against a Cleveland pass defense third in the league in opponent passer rating.
