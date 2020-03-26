Bengals' Andy Dalton: Could stay in Cincy?
The Bengals may decide to keep Dalton, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Team and player both seem to prefer a trade, but it's difficult to find a partner in a market where free-agent quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Cam Newton are struggling to drum up interest. Ultimately, it would make sense for the Bengals to cut Dalton if they do in fact use the No. 1 overall pick on Joe Burrow, as the 32-year-old quarterback doesn't have any guarantees on his $17.7 million compensation for 2020. It would be an unprecedented sum to pay for a backup, though it's possible Dalton would consider a pay cut and then hit the open market next offseason. It seems like all options are still in play here.
