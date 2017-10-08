Bengals' Andy Dalton: Downplays ankle issue
Dalton downplayed a potential ankle injury after Sunday's 20-16 win over the Bills, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Dalton didn't miss any snaps and threw for a season-high 328 yards, but A.J. Green said after the game that he knew his quarterback battled through some pain. Dalton also tossed a couple of interceptions, both of which hit Green in the hands before caroming to defenders. Dalton should have plenty of time to recover from the seemingly minor ankle injury as Cincinnati heads into a Week 6 bye. The Bengals then travel to Pittsburgh in Week 7.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Goes deep against Bills•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws four touchdown passes•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Tosses two scores in Week 3 loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Will start Week 3•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Can't get team in end zone in Week 2 loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Has nightmare season debut•
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...