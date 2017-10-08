Bengals' Andy Dalton: Downplays ankle issue

Dalton downplayed a potential ankle injury after Sunday's 20-16 win over the Bills, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Dalton didn't miss any snaps and threw for a season-high 328 yards, but A.J. Green said after the game that he knew his quarterback battled through some pain. Dalton also tossed a couple of interceptions, both of which hit Green in the hands before caroming to defenders. Dalton should have plenty of time to recover from the seemingly minor ankle injury as Cincinnati heads into a Week 6 bye. The Bengals then travel to Pittsburgh in Week 7.