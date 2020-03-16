Bengals' Andy Dalton: Drawing interest from Chicago

The Bears are trying to trade for Dalton or Nick Foles, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

It's no secret the Bengals want to trade Dalton before they use the No. 1 overall pick on Joe Burrow. The 32-year-old quarterback is expected to have some say in his next NFL destination, as the Bengals hope to remain on good terms with their longtime starter. It's hard to imagine Dalton having any complaints about Chicago, where he'd be matched with a good defense and likely would have the upper hand on Mitchell Trubisky in a job battle.