Bengals' Andy Dalton: Drawing interest from Chicago
The Bears are trying to trade for Dalton or Nick Foles, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.
It's no secret the Bengals want to trade Dalton before they use the No. 1 overall pick on Joe Burrow. The 32-year-old quarterback is expected to have some say in his next NFL destination, as the Bengals hope to remain on good terms with their longtime starter. It's hard to imagine Dalton having any complaints about Chicago, where he'd be matched with a good defense and likely would have the upper hand on Mitchell Trubisky in a job battle.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Will be involved in trade talks•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Accounts for two TDs in victory•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Eye-popping numbers in OT loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws four picks in loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws for 262 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Victorious in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...
-
Room for Hooper in Cleveland?
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
-
Texans after Hopkins deal
It may be hard to recognize the Texans offense without DeAndre Hopkins.
-
Trade reaction: Hopkins, DJ swap places
The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins...
-
Bengals franchise A.J. Green
The Bengals use their franchise tag on oft-injured veteran A.J. Green, who still has outstanding...
-
Projections for Hopkins, Drake now
The Cardinals traded David Johnson and draft picks for DeAndre Hopkins, and gave Kenyan Drake...