Bengals' Andy Dalton: Efficient in preseason debut

Dalton completed seven of nine pass attempts for 80 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the team's first preseason game against the Chiefs.

Dalton took the field for only one offensive possession but showed enough in his nine pass attempts and also led the unit to a touchdown. He spread the ball around, completing passes to five different receivers. While most of his attempts went for short gains, he also completed a long pass to Auden Tate down the right sideline that brought the team down to the goal line. Dalton has shown the ability to perform steadily throughout his nine-year career, though he may be unlocked to a certain degree by first-year head coach Zac Taylor.