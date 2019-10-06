Bengals' Andy Dalton: Eight straight losses as starter
Dalton completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 262 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Arizona. He also ran for five yards on two carries, and fumbled once but was able to recover the loose ball.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback was coming off a nightmarish Monday night outing in which he completed worse than 57 percent of his pass attempts for 171 yards, with zero touchdowns, one interception and a lost fumble in a 27-3 drubbing at the hands of rival Pittsburgh. He was effective in the box score and on the field, exceeding 250 passing yards for the fourth time in five outings, and leading Cincinnati on back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdown drives to knot it up at 23 at the two-minute warning Sunday, only to see the Bengals defense concede a game-winning 31-yard kick from Zane Gonzalez. Dalton and the 0-5 Bengals will travel to take on a Ravens defense in Week 6 that has allowed 340-plus passing yards in three of its past four outings.
