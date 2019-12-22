Bengals' Andy Dalton: Eye-popping numbers in OT loss

Dalton completed 33 of 56 passes for 396 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bengals' 38-35 overtime loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble and threw a pair of two-point conversion passes.

Dalton capitalized on one of the most favorable matchups for a quarterback in the NFL this season, and the extra period helped him to pad his final numbers. However, the majority of the damage naturally was done during regulation, particularly in a second half during which Dalton led the Bengals back from a 28-6 third-quarter deficit with four touchdown drives, the latter pair culminating in two-point conversion tosses. Just as impressive was Dalton's final touchdown pass of the day, which came with no time remaining to Tyler Eifert in a crowded end zone. Success such as Sunday's has been elusive for Dalton this season, and with Cincinnati having locked up the top pick in the 2020 draft with their loss Sunday, the 2011 first-round selection is very likely set to play his final game with the franchise Week 17 versus the Browns.