Bengals' Andy Dalton: First team struggles Thursday
Dalton and the Bengals' first-team offense ran only 11 plays on three series in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins, committing six penalties in the process, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. "This week wasn't quite good enough. We've got a lot to improve on," coach Zac Taylor said. "That first drive, I don't know how to feel about it. Very disjointed. Too many penalties."
Dalton was 5-of-9 in passing for 35 yards and threw a pick-six on a tipped ball that was returned 96 yards - had it not been tipped, it would have likely resulted in a touchdown pass to Trayveon Williams.
