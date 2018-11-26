Bengals' Andy Dalton: Full recovery on tap
Coach Marvin Lewis relayed Monday that the Bengals' medical staff expects Dalton to fully recover from his thumb injury in advance of the 2019 season, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lewis' announcement came shortly after the Bengals placed Dalton on injured reserve, ending his season. With Dalton sidelined, Jeff Driskel will take over as the team's starting quarterback and by the time next season rolls around, Dalton's team context will no doubt have undergone some changes. While the Bengals have yet to specify the nature of Dalton's injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicates that the 31-year-old suffered torn ligaments in his thumb. It's not known at this time if surgery will be necessary.
