Bengals' Andy Dalton: Garbage time cloaks latest clunker

Dalton completed 22 of 43 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Jaguars. He added 33 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Dalton's first 110 passing yards all went to Alex Erickson, and his only other passing yards in the first half came on a two-yard touchdown to Joe Mixon. The quarterback fell apart completely in the fourth quarter, throwing interceptions on three consecutive possessions, with the second one getting returned for a touchdown. Dalton was able to salvage his fantasy day with a one-yard touchdown run in garbage time, as his Bengals fell to 0-7. Things could get ugly for Cincinnati on the road in Week 8 against a Rams defense that now features Jalen Ramsey.