Bengals' Andy Dalton: Goes deep against Bills

Dalton completed 22 of 36 passes for 328 yards one touchdown, and two picks in Sunday's 20-16 win over Buffalo. He added two yards on the ground.

The biggest chunk of Dalton's success came early on Sunday with a 77-yard bomb down the right sideline for an A.J. Green touchdown. After struggling early in the season, Dalton has been airing it out with gusto under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, averaging at least 7.85 yards per attempt in all three games after reaching that total just six times in 18 starts under Ken Zampese. The switch at coordinator has also led to Dalton getting the ball into the endzone more with seven touchdowns in the last three weeks versus none in the first two games of the season. Dalton was picked twice against Buffalo's stingy defense and turnovers will be worth monitoring, but it looks like Cincinnati is righting the ship.