Bengals' Andy Dalton: Has nightmare season debut
Dalton completed 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards and four picks in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. He also lost a fumble during the contest.
You'd have to go back to the 2013 season finale against Baltimore for the last time Dalton chucked four picks. A lot of his early struggles Sunday came from failing to recognize the underneath defender, with his first interception coming on a tip from outside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and his second, which occurred in the end zone, coming courtesy of a lurking C.J. Mosley. His third interception came after the blitzing Terrell Suggs got his hands on the pass. With a bevy of new weapons, the hope coming into 2017 was that Dalton would up his production from last year's modest sums. While Sunday was a horrid first step, it should be noted that turnovers haven't been a problem for Dalton for several years now, as he's totaled just 15 interceptions over the past two seasons combined. Therefore, it's fair to assume that Sunday's performance was an ugly anomaly.
