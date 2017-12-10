Bengals' Andy Dalton: Inefficient in blowout loss

Dalton completed 14 of 29 pass attempts for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 33-7 loss to Chicago.

The Bengals took a 7-6 lead after Dalton's touchdown pass to Brandon LaFell late in the first quarter, but it was all Bears after that. Dalton missed out on some potential garbage-time stats as he was replaced by AJ McCarron with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. The TCU product is not a recommended option in another tough matchup at Minnesota in Week 15.