Bengals' Andy Dalton: Injures right thumb
Dalton injured his right thumb trying to recover a fumble on a bad snap in the third quarter Sunday against the Browns.
Dalton immediately went to the locker room to get the thumb examined after the play, which resulted in a turnover and subsequent Browns touchdown. Jeff Driskell is in line to replace him should he miss time.
