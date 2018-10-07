Bengals' Andy Dalton: Just one touchdown pass in Week 5

Dalton completed 20 of 30 passes for 248 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 10 yards on four carries in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Dolphins.

Dalton was nothing special in this one, but Cincinnati's defense scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to help erase a 17-0 third-quarter deficit. The quarterback made a terrific play under duress to hit running back Joe Mixon for an 18-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, sparking Cincinnati's comeback. Dalton opened the season with four consecutive multi-touchdown performances before failing to do so here, but a juicy matchup with Pittsburgh's struggling secondary should help him start a new such streak in Week 6.