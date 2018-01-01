Bengals' Andy Dalton: Leads game-winning drive
Dalton completed 23 of 44 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.
Dalton had difficulty connecting with A.J. Green (two catches on 10 targets) and struggled throughout most of the second half, but came up clutch in the final minutes. A 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd gave the Bengals the lead with only 53 seconds remaining, and ultimately knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs. Cincinnati certainly didn't have the 2017 season they would have envisioned, but were able to play season spoiler for division-rival Baltimore, and Dalton finished with one of his better performances of the year.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Manages game in win over Lions•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Benched in blowout loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Inefficient in blowout loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Tosses two touchdowns in loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws for multiple touchdowns in third straight•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws three touchdowns versus Broncos•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...