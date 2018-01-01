Bengals' Andy Dalton: Leads game-winning drive

Dalton completed 23 of 44 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.

Dalton had difficulty connecting with A.J. Green (two catches on 10 targets) and struggled throughout most of the second half, but came up clutch in the final minutes. A 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd gave the Bengals the lead with only 53 seconds remaining, and ultimately knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs. Cincinnati certainly didn't have the 2017 season they would have envisioned, but were able to play season spoiler for division-rival Baltimore, and Dalton finished with one of his better performances of the year.