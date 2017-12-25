Bengals' Andy Dalton: Manages game in win over Lions

Dalton completed 27 of 41 attempts for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 26-17 win over the Lions.

Dalton completed a healthy 66 percent of his passes, but just one completion longer than 18 yards left him with a substandard 5.8 yards per attempt. Still, he mustered his highest yardage output since Week 10 and gave his team the lead with a one-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah in the third quarter. Dalton hasn't enjoyed the most consistent of seasons by any means and has now averaged a mere 182.3 passing yards per game over the last six, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions over that span. He'll face a tough matchup with the Ravens to conclude the season next week.