Bengals' Andy Dalton: Mediocre in tune-up against Chiefs

Dalton completed just seven of 13 passes for 98 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to Kansas City.

The results aren't overly important at this point, as Dalton is locked in as the starter and has established chemistry with the majority of his weapons in the passing game. The Bengals have the pieces in place to have a formidable offense, and Dalton has been a go-to fantasy asset in the past, so a bounce-back campaign is within reach. It's also encouraging to see him honing in on No. 1 receiver A.J. Green. Dalton targeted his top wideout six times for three receptions and 39 yards Saturday.