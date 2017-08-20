Bengals' Andy Dalton: Mediocre in tune-up against Chiefs
Dalton completed just seven of 13 passes for 98 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to Kansas City.
The results aren't overly important at this point, as Dalton is locked in as the starter and has established chemistry with the majority of his weapons in the passing game. The Bengals have the pieces in place to have a formidable offense, and Dalton has been a go-to fantasy asset in the past, so a bounce-back campaign is within reach. It's also encouraging to see him honing in on No. 1 receiver A.J. Green. Dalton targeted his top wideout six times for three receptions and 39 yards Saturday.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws pick in Friday cameo•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Excited about new additions•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Finishes with career-low 18 touchdowns•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Tosses one touchdown in Houston•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Tallies one-yard touchdown run Sunday•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Tosses two touchdowns against Browns•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...