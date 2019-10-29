Bengals' Andy Dalton: Moving to bench
The Bengals have elevated rookie quarterback Ryan Finley to the starting lineup over Andy Dalton, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
The Zac Taylor era includes no wins through eight games, so it's no surprise that the rookie coach decided to make a change under center. In the first half of the season, Dalton averaged a whopping 42.3 passes per game to compensate for a dismal rushing attack, but 6.7 yards per attempt and a 9:8 TD:INT later, he's handing the No. 1 job to Finley, a 2019 fourth-round pick.
