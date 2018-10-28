Bengals' Andy Dalton: Multi-touchdown effort in win
Dalton completed 21 of 34 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bengals' 37-34 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 10 yards.
Dalton was much sharper and productive in the first half, but he remained error-free throughout the contest and was clutch during what would turn out to be the game-winning drive. Dalton connected with A.J. Green for 23 and 11 yards during that possession, leading to Randy Bullock's 44-yard clinching field goal. Despite the late-game success throwing to his No. 1 receiver, Dalton was even more prolific when targeting Tyler Boyd, with whom he connected on nine occasions for 138 yards and a score. Now having thrown multiple touchdowns in two of his last three games, Dalton will look to make it consecutive impressive outings when Cincinnati faces the Saints in a Week 10 interconference showdown following a Week 9 bye.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Quiet day in loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Season-low 229 passing yards Sunday•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Just one touchdown pass in Week 5•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Terrific in 37-36 win•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Picked off four times in loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Stellar in Week 2 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...