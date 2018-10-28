Bengals' Andy Dalton: Multi-touchdown effort in win

Dalton completed 21 of 34 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bengals' 37-34 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 10 yards.

Dalton was much sharper and productive in the first half, but he remained error-free throughout the contest and was clutch during what would turn out to be the game-winning drive. Dalton connected with A.J. Green for 23 and 11 yards during that possession, leading to Randy Bullock's 44-yard clinching field goal. Despite the late-game success throwing to his No. 1 receiver, Dalton was even more prolific when targeting Tyler Boyd, with whom he connected on nine occasions for 138 yards and a score. Now having thrown multiple touchdowns in two of his last three games, Dalton will look to make it consecutive impressive outings when Cincinnati faces the Saints in a Week 10 interconference showdown following a Week 9 bye.