Play

Bengals' Andy Dalton: Not limited by ankle

Dalton (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Cincinnati's bye week gave Dalton plenty of time to recover from the minor ankle injury he suffered in a 20-16 win over the Bills in Week 5. Per Terrell, Dalton said he's pain free as the Bengals prepare for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories