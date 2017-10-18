Bengals' Andy Dalton: Not limited by ankle
Dalton (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Cincinnati's bye week gave Dalton plenty of time to recover from the minor ankle injury he suffered in a 20-16 win over the Bills in Week 5. Per Terrell, Dalton said he's pain free as the Bengals prepare for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
