Bengals' Andy Dalton: Picked off four times in loss
Dalton completed 29 of 46 passes for 352 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Carolina.
Dalton led his team down the field for a Giovani Bernard rushing touchdown on the opening drive, but he was picked off on an ill-advised 3rd-and-17 throw on the ensuing possession. The Red Rifle made up for that error one drive later, executing a beautiful fake handoff before hitting C.J. Uzomah for a one-yard score. He was picked off again on a tipped pass in the third quarter, and once again made amends on the next possession with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd. Unfortunately for Dalton, the mistakes piled up as he threw interceptions on his team's final two possessions of the game. Top wide receiver A.J. Green exited the contest with a groin injury in third quarter, and Dalton would be very tough to trust next week in Atlanta if Green can't go.
