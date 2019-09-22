Bengals' Andy Dalton: Picked off late in close loss

Dalton completed 20 of 36 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Buffalo. He added a one-yard touchdown rush.

Dalton failed to complete any of his five passes in the first quarter, and things didn't get much better through the air after that, but Dalton did manage to find the end zone with his legs from one yard out in the third quarter. He later fumbled on the 1-yard line but had the error wiped out by an offside. Dalton took advantage of the second chance with a one-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon on the very next play. The quarterback had a chance to be the hero late, but he was intercepted on Buffalo's 10-yard line in the final minute.