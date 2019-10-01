Bengals' Andy Dalton: Pummeled in blowout loss
Dalton completed 21 of 37 passes for 171 yards and an interception in Monday night's 27-3 loss to the Steelers. He also was sacked eight times and lost a fumble.
Dalton had a would-be touchdown dropped on the Bengals' second offensive drive, and it all went downhill from there. Not only did he twice turn the ball over in the red zone, but he was also constantly under siege from Pittsburgh's pass rush, resulting in a career-high amount of sacks taken. Considering Dalton entered Monday averaging over 325 passing yards per game, it's likely he rebounds in Week 5 against the also-winless Cardinals. However, in order to do so, he'll need far improved protection from his linemen up front, and still won't have top wideout A.J. Green (ankle) at his service.
