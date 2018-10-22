Bengals' Andy Dalton: Quiet day in loss
Dalton completed 15 of 29 pass attempts for 148 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Dalton turned in his worst fantasy line of the season despite facing the league's 31st-ranked pass defense (340.3 passing yards allowed per game). Almost all of the veteran's passing yards were on connections with A.J. Green (117 of 148 yards), but he still managed to airmail his top target on a couple of open deep routes. Dalton has seen his yardage and completion percentages decrease in each of his previous three contests, a troubling sign for a fringe starting quarterback in standard leagues. He is scheduled to face a porous Tampa Bay pass defense Week 8, but as we saw Sunday, a soft matchup may not equate to a strong fantasy day.
