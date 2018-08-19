Bengals' Andy Dalton: Quiet in limited showing versus Cowboys

Dalton completed five of seven pass attempts for 41 yards during Saturday's 21-13 preseason win over the Cowboys. He also gained 13 yards on his lone carry.

Dalton played the first three series of the night, and while he only recorded two incompletions, he hardly generated anything downfield. He flashed his scrambling ability while picking up a first down at one point, but that was actually the team's second longest gain during his time on the field. Dalton could benefit from the team's new offensive scheme under offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, but we've hardly seen him in his new system to this point. He should play a larger role next week against the Bills.