Bengals' Andy Dalton: Resumes throwing

Dalton (thumb) has been tossing a football for the past two weeks and recently began shooting a basketball, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.

Dalton seems to be on track in the rehab process after having surgery in late November to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. There have been some murmurs about the Bengals trying to find a new quarterback for their new coaching staff, but director of player personnel Duke Tobin recently said Dalton will enter 2019 as the starter. With two seasons remaining on a team-friendly contract, the 31-year-old quarterback may push for some type of financial commitment to back up the supportive words. Dalton was one of the few bright spots for Cincinnati in 2018 and has been a regular presence at the team facility while rehabbing during the early portion of the offseason. NFL rules demand that he waits until April to receive the new playbook from head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.