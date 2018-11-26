Bengals' Andy Dalton: Ruled out for rest of 2018

Dalton (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Tests apparently revealed a major issue with Dalton's thumb, with the Bengals placing him on injured reserve at a juncture of the season when he won't be eligible to return. Jeff Driskel is left as the team's top quarterback, with Tom Savage scooped off waivers from the 49ers to provide depth. Dalton hasn't been anything special, but his absence is still a major blow to every other piece of the Cincinnati offense, including Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green (toe).

More News
Our Latest Stories