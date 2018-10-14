Bengals' Andy Dalton: Season-low 229 passing yards Sunday

Dalton completed 26 of 42 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers.

Dalton was held to his lowest yardage output of the season, but he still managed to toss multiple scores for the fifth time in six games. With breakout receiver Tyler Boyd -- who caught two touchdowns in this one -- joining A.J. Green on the outside, Dalton should remain a solid pick in two-quarterback leagues for his team's Week 7 matchup with the Titans and beyond.