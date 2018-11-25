Bengals' Andy Dalton: Set for tests on thumb

Dalton is slated to undergo further testing on his right thumb, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Following Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Browns, coach Marvin Lewis indicated that the initial belief is that Dalton's thumb injury is not serious. That said, it's still too early to know if the QB's status for next weekend's game against the Broncos is in any danger. If Dalton is forced to miss any time, Jeff Driskel would be in line to handle the Bengals' first-team QB reps.