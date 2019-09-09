Bengals' Andy Dalton: Sets new career high in passing
Dalton completed 35 of 51 pass attempts for 418 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions during Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.
Dalton took to the air as his team fell behind and Joe Mixon was injured, finishing with a new career high in passing yardage. A large chunk of his production came on touchdown passes of 33 and 55 yards to John Ross, who had a huge day in his own right. Expectations for Dalton were not high coming into the season, so this excellent debut is a happy surprise to his fantasy owners. If Mixon is forced to miss time, Dalton could be forced to air it out again next Sunday against the 49ers.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Better in third tuneup game•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: First team struggles Thursday•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Efficient in preseason debut•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Practices throughout OTAs•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Should be fine for practices•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Resumes throwing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...