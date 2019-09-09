Bengals' Andy Dalton: Sets new career high in passing

Dalton completed 35 of 51 pass attempts for 418 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions during Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Dalton took to the air as his team fell behind and Joe Mixon was injured, finishing with a new career high in passing yardage. A large chunk of his production came on touchdown passes of 33 and 55 yards to John Ross, who had a huge day in his own right. Expectations for Dalton were not high coming into the season, so this excellent debut is a happy surprise to his fantasy owners. If Mixon is forced to miss time, Dalton could be forced to air it out again next Sunday against the 49ers.