Bengals' Andy Dalton: Sharp in dress rehearsal

Dalton played five drives in Sunday's 26-13 preseason win over the Bills before giving way to backup Matt Barkley in the second quarter. He led the offense to 17 points while completing 11 of 16 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Dalton received a standing ovation from the Buffalo crowd upon entering the game thanks to his role in helping the Bills snap their 17-year playoff drought last year. Those cheers quickly dissipated after his first throw of the game resulted in a 57-yard touchdown to deep threat John Ross. Dalton added a 14-yard score to A.J. Green two drives later and looked terrific in this dress rehearsal. He'd love to carry this form into the Sept. 9 season opener in Indianapolis.