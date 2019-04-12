Bengals' Andy Dalton: Should be fine for practices
Dalton (thumb) should be ready when practices start in six weeks, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.
Dalton had surgery to repair a torn right thumb ligament in late November and resumed throwing footballs at the beginning of February. His rehab process shouldn't have any impact on the process of installing a new offense under first-time head coach Zac Taylor, as the Bengals won't hold real practices until late May. The early stages of the offseason program will focus on learning a new playbook, in addition to the usual strength and conditioning work. Dalton has two seasons remaining on a team-friendly contract, but it won't come as any surprise if the Bengals try to find his successor during the 2019 NFL Draft. The 31-year-old quarterback was on pace for a 10-win, 34-touchdown season after Week 8 last year, but the Bengals fell apart once A.J. Green (toe) and then Dalton were injured.
