Bengals' Andy Dalton: Stellar in Week 2 win
Dalton completed 24 of 42 passes for 265 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday.
As his numbers imply, Dalton was brilliant, particularly during a first half when he connected with A.J. Green for touchdowns of four, 32 and seven yards. He notched his fourth and final score of the contest before halftime as well, hitting Tyler Boyd from 14 yards out with 2:58 remaining in the second quarter to give the Bengals a seemingly commanding 28-7 lead at the time. Through two games, Dalton now has an impressive 6:1 TD:INT to go along with 508 yards, numbers he'll look to continue building on against the Panthers in Week 3.
