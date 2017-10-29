Bengals' Andy Dalton: Strikes twice against Colts
Dalton completed 17 of 29 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns while adding 10 yards on the ground in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Colts.
Dalton put the Bengals back up by four midway through the third quarter when he took a shot to the chops, but still managed to float the ball into the end zone for a 25-yard strike to Josh Malone. Dalton started the season off ugly, with no touchdowns and four picks in his first two games. However, he has since thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of five contests. This might not be the time to buy on Dalton, however, as he's coming up on a tough stretch. Four of the Bengals' next five opponents rank in the top 10 in the league in pass defense.
