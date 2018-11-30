Bengals' Andy Dalton: Surgery goes as planned

Dalton underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and said he expects to be ready to go for the Bengals' offseason program, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Bengals placed Dalton on injured reserve Monday, ending his season after 11 games. The 31-year-old completed 61.9 percent of his throws for 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 7.0 yards per attempt, figures that all ranked in the middle to back end among all qualified passers. Jeff Driskel will step in as the Bengals' starting quarterback for the remainder of the campaign, but Dalton, who is under contract through the 2020 season, should reclaim the top spot on the depth chart once healthy next spring.