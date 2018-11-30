Bengals' Andy Dalton: Surgery goes as planned
Dalton underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and said he expects to be ready to go for the Bengals' offseason program, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Bengals placed Dalton on injured reserve Monday, ending his season after 11 games. The 31-year-old completed 61.9 percent of his throws for 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 7.0 yards per attempt, figures that all ranked in the middle to back end among all qualified passers. Jeff Driskel will step in as the Bengals' starting quarterback for the remainder of the campaign, but Dalton, who is under contract through the 2020 season, should reclaim the top spot on the depth chart once healthy next spring.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...