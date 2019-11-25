Bengals' Andy Dalton: Taking back starting gig

Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Dalton will reclaim the Bengals' starting quarterback job, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

It appears the three-game experiment with Ryan Finley is over after the rookie signal-caller failed to get the Bengals in the win column. Dalton thus will be under center Sunday against the Jets, looking to build upon his 281.5 yards per game and 9:8 TD:INT from eight starts earlier this season.