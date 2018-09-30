Bengals' Andy Dalton: Terrific in 37-36 win

Dalton completed 29 of 41 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while adding 13 yards on two carries in Sunday's 37-36 win over Atlanta.

Dalton started the game with his full array of aerial weapons available with A.J. Green (pelvis) suiting up. Cincinnati's eighth-year starter hooked up with tight end Tyler Eifert for a 15-yard touchdown on the team's first possession and added a 39-yard score to speedster John Ross in the second quarter. Unfortunately for the Bengals, Eifert later left the game with what looked like a broken leg. Dalton still managed to lead his team to victory, though, taking the lead for good on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Green with seven seconds left.