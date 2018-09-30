Bengals' Andy Dalton: Terrific in 37-36 win
Dalton completed 29 of 41 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while adding 13 yards on two carries in Sunday's 37-36 win over Atlanta.
Dalton started the game with his full array of aerial weapons available with A.J. Green (pelvis) suiting up. Cincinnati's eighth-year starter hooked up with tight end Tyler Eifert for a 15-yard touchdown on the team's first possession and added a 39-yard score to speedster John Ross in the second quarter. Unfortunately for the Bengals, Eifert later left the game with what looked like a broken leg. Dalton still managed to lead his team to victory, though, taking the lead for good on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Green with seven seconds left.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Picked off four times in loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Stellar in Week 2 win•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws two scores in Week 1 win•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Sharp in dress rehearsal•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Quiet in limited showing versus Cowboys•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Anticipating big changes to offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....