Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws for 262 yards in loss

Dalton completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 262 yards and an interception while carrying three times for 11 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns.

Dalton completed just 58 percent of his attempts against a middling Browns pass defense and finished with a lackluster 6.9 yards per attempt. He finished without a touchdown pass for the third time this season and now owns a 10:9 TD:INT overall. Dalton should remain the starter next Sunday against the Patriots, but it's difficult to imagine him posting fantasy-friendly numbers against one of the toughest defensive matchups in the NFL.