Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws for 262 yards in loss
Dalton completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 262 yards and an interception while carrying three times for 11 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns.
Dalton completed just 58 percent of his attempts against a middling Browns pass defense and finished with a lackluster 6.9 yards per attempt. He finished without a touchdown pass for the third time this season and now owns a 10:9 TD:INT overall. Dalton should remain the starter next Sunday against the Patriots, but it's difficult to imagine him posting fantasy-friendly numbers against one of the toughest defensive matchups in the NFL.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...